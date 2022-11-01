To celebrate Channel 4 turning 40, a number of broadcasting icons will be guest-presenting the daytime show, including Reverend Richard Coles, Sir Trevor McDonald and Moira Stuart.

Those tuning into Countdown this week may notice that Colin Murray isn't sat in his usual spot behind the quiz show desk, with Baroness Floella Benjamin standing in – and she's not the only guest star who'll be taking over the Channel 4 show this month.

While lexicographer Susie Dent and arithmetical whizz Rachel Riley will be appearing in the episodes, Dent is set to be joined by a host of different celebrities in Dictionary Corner, starting with TV judge and presenter Rob Rinder.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming guest hosts on Channel 4's Countdown.

Baroness Floella Benjamin

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Women of the Year

Baroness Floella Benjamin will be guest presenting Countdown from 31st October until 4th November to celebrate Channel 4's 40th birthday.

The actress, presenter and politician is best known for hosting children's shows like Play School, Play Away and Jamboree. She has also appeared in Bergerac, the Sarah Jane Adventures, Run Fatboy Run and in 2010, she was appointed a Liberal Democrat life peer, becoming the first actress to be a peer in the House of Lords.

She'll be joined on Countdown by Judge Robert Rinder, who will be in Dictionary Corner.

Reverend Richard Coles

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Broadcaster and priest Richard Coles will be next to host Countdown, with the radio personality presenting the show from 7th November until 11th November with Channel 5's Dan Walker taking over Dictionary Corner.

Richard Coles rose to fame as part of the 1980s band the Communards before becoming a priest, being the vicar of Finedon in Northamptonshire for over 10 years. He is also a broadcaster, having hosted BBC Two's Newsnight Review, Radio 4's Saturday Live and Good Grief with Reverend Richard Coles. He has also competed in Celebrity MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and Would I Lie To You?.

Sir Trevor McDonald

Getty

Sir Trevor McDonald is a new reader and presenter who'll be hosting Countdown from 14th November until 19th November with University Challenge's Bobby Seagull in Dictionary Corner.

The BAFTA fellowship winner is best known for hosting ITN, becoming the channel's first Black reporter in 1973. McDonald went on to present ITV Evening News, News at Ten, Tonight with Trevor McDonald and a number of true crime documentaries, from Inside Death Row to Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Trevor McDonald.

Moira Stuart

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Broadcaster and newsreader Moira Stuart will be presenting Countdown towards the end of November, helming the show from 21st until 25th with Christopher Biggins in Dictionary Corner.

Stuart is best known for hosting news programmes for BBC TV and radio, reading the news on BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Breakfast Show and presenting Classic FM. Stuart was the first female newsreader of Caribbean heritage to appear on British national television, presenting the news on Breakfast with Frost, Sunday AM and BBC Breakfast.

Countdown continues on week days at 2:10pm on Channel 4. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

