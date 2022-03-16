On Tuesday 29th March, a set of artists and presenters will come together for the special in a bid to spread a message of hope and support, as well as raise money for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the media and entertainment group Global to stage a two-hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The event will be broadcast live to viewers, who will also be able to donate funds throughout the evening.

Read on for everything you need to know about the event, including how you can tune in on the night.

How to watch Concert for Ukraine in the UK

Concert for Ukraine will take place on Tuesday 29th March, and will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player as a two-hour live event.

An exact time hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we will let you know as soon as we hear more.

What is Concert for Ukraine?

Concert for Ukraine is ITV's concert for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

It will combine emotive music and video footage to recognise the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Marks & Spencer will be the headline sponsors for the event. All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated to the DEC appeal.

ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021. Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million through Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the event began.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV, said: “We've seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds.

"As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

Who is in the line-up for Concert for Ukraine?

The official line-up hasn't been announced just yet, however, viewers can expect to see "some of the biggest names in music" coming together for the night.

We'll update you with a full list once it's confirmed.

To donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, please visit the official donations page.

Concert for Ukraine will air on ITV and STV on 29th March 2022, and will also be available to stream online via ITV Hub and STV Player.