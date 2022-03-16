ITV and STV announce "spectacular" Concert for Ukraine fundraiser

Concert for Ukraine is set to air on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

ITV and STV have confirmed that they will air a special two-hour fundraising show this month to raise money for those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, as well as donations that come in on the night, will be donated to the DEC appeal.

Organisers of the event hope the concert can raise more than £3 million.

The two-hour show will “bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support” for those affected by the crisis.

The line-up of artists and presenters is expected to be revealed over the coming days.

Concert for Ukraine will be broadcast on ITV and STV, and will also be available to stream online via ITV Hub and STV Player.

Discussing Concert for Ukraine, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, added: “It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: “But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

ITV has previously supported DEC appeals, most recently with an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021.

To donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, please visit the official donations page.

Concert for Ukraine will air on ITV and STV on 29th March 2022, and will also be available to stream online via ITV Hub and STV Player.

Advertisement

Find something to watch with our TV Guide.