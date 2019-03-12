So far, Beverley Knight, Richard Curtis, Fleur East, Susan Calman, Michelle Dockery, Emily Maitlis, Vernon Kay and many more have popped in as special guests to boost the duo’s energy.

BBC presenter Maitlis came to dance – and talk Brexit of course – straight after presenting Newsnight…

UPDATE: Clearly there's not a lot going on in Parliament today – there is – as Jon Snow popped in to dance to Madonna with Tess and Claud.

And Mary Berry showed off her moves to spur the pair on…

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Daly's husband Vernon Kay showed up...

And comedian and former Strictly contestant Susan Calman got back on the dance floor too...

Winkleman and Daly are hoping to beat the Comic Relief record set by Sara Cox, who completed the challenge live on Radio 2 in 2017 with the help of an 80s musical soundtrack.

You can watch a live stream of the Comic Relief danceathon here and follow the pair's 24-hour danceathon live on BBC Radio 2 from 6.30pm on Monday 11th March until 7.30pm on Tuesday 12th.