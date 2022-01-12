Come Dine with Me announces professionals spin-off

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals will add a fresh twist to the tried and tested format, which has given us some iconic TV moments in its 17 years on air.

Channel 4 has confirmed a Come Dine with Me spin-off set to pit the country’s restaurants against one another.

The new series will see teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take on each other “in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their town, county or city”, a Channel 4 statement teases.

Each episode will feature three local eateries competing to win the Come Dine with Me: The Professionals crown and, of course, a cash prize.

The eateries will select two team members, for example a head chef and the owner, to represent them in the competition and take on the task of feeding and entertaining the others, at the premises of their restaurant during a normal service.

And, if you’re wondering whether The Professionals’ voiceover will be just as searing as its regular counterpart, the answer is yes. Dave Lamb, who provides the remarks that make the show, will also be narrating Come Dine with Me: The Professionals.

Bring on the roasting, both in the literal and figurative sense.

The series will consist of 20 episodes,

Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Features, Jo Street, said of the series: “Come Dine with Me continues to be one of Channel 4’s best loved programmes with many memorable dinners served all over the UK in over 2,000 episodes.

“CDWM: The Professionals promises to really raise the stakes and we’re delighted to dish up this new extension on Channel 4 in 2022 to complement existing favourites Come Dine with Me and Couples Come Dine with Me.”

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals will begin on Channel 4 and All 4 in 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our Entertainment hub or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.