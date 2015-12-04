Coldplay will headline the Super Bowl 50 halftime show
Chris Martin and co will take to the stage in Santa Clara, California on February 7th
The Who have done it, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake have done it, Katie Perry and a pair of inflatable dancing sharks have done it but now British band Coldplay are set to headline the halftime show at one of the most watched TV events in the world.
Chris Martin and the band will lead the bill during the halftime break at the upcoming Super Bowl 50 and they're very very excited about it.
As you would be if you were basically given the biggest TV platform any band can ask for - more than 118.5 MILLION people watched the halftime show in the USA alone last year.
"Chris is designing a show that will echo elements of the NFL’s On the Fifty campaign – honouring the past, recognising the present and looking ahead to the next 50 years" a statement on the band's official website says.
Here's hoping it isn't all yellow...