The prolific broadcaster and writer announced he had leukaemia in 2010 and earlier this year had a cancer on his cheek removed.

United Agents said in a statement: "Clive died almost ten years after his first terminal diagnosis, and one month after he laid down his pen for the last time.

"He endured his ever-multiplying illnesses with patience and good humour, knowing until the last moment that he had experienced more than his fair share of this 'great, good world'.

"He was grateful to the staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital for their care and kindness, which unexpectedly allowed him so much extra time.

"His family would like to thank the nurses of the Arthur Rank Hospice at Home team for their help in his last days, which allowed him to die peacefully and at home, surrounded by his family and his books."

Born Vivian James in New South Wales, Australia in 1939, James rose to fame as a literary critic before landing Clive James on Television on ITV - a show which saw him deliver wry commentary on TV from around the world, most notably the Japanese show Endurance.

He went on to enjoy hosting roles on Saturday Night Clive and its subsequent Sunday night spin-offs as well as fronting the BBC’s review of the Year shows in the late 1980s.

He was awarded a CBE in 2012 for his services to media and literature, having penned several autobiographies, novels and poems.

Piers Morgan led the tributes online, hailing James a “brilliantly funny man”.

Richard Coles tweeted: "Woe, Clive James has also died, the best telly critic that ever there was, who once described Barbara Cartland’s face as looking like two crows that had crashed into the white cliffs of Dover. #RIPCliveJames."