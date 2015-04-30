Claudia Winkleman to discuss daughter's fire ordeal on BBC Watchdog as part of safety campaign
Winkleman's eight-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital last year after her Halloween costume caught fire - the BBC1 consumer rights show will call for changes to safety rules
Claudia Winkleman will guest on BBC1 consumer rights show Watchdog next month to speak in depth for the first time about the tragic accident last year in which her daughter's Halloween fancy dress costume went up in flames, leaving her badly burned.
Winkleman's appearance on episode two of the new series will be part of the programme's investigation into the dangers of bonfires and open fires and will call for the rules on safety testing to be changed.
The Strictly Come Dancing host was absent from the show for three weeks last November after her eight-year-old daughter Matilda was taken to hospital following the incident.
"Our daughter was involved in an accident on Friday night while celebrating Halloween," read a statement from Winkleman's family at the time. "She is having the best care possible and we are hopeful of a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone that has been so supportive and particularly the NHS doctors, nurses and staff who have been absolutely incredible."
The statement went on to urge caution during bonfire night festivities: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone taking part in fireworks parties or Guy Fawkes celebrations to be vigilant about the dangers of candles, open fires and fireworks and to please have the appropriate safety measures in place and to hand.”
Claudia Winkleman will appear on Watchdog at 8pm on Thursday 14th May on BBC1