The Strictly Come Dancing host was absent from the show for three weeks last November after her eight-year-old daughter Matilda was taken to hospital following the incident.

"Our daughter was involved in an accident on Friday night while celebrating Halloween," read a statement from Winkleman's family at the time. "She is having the best care possible and we are hopeful of a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone that has been so supportive and particularly the NHS doctors, nurses and staff who have been absolutely incredible."

The statement went on to urge caution during bonfire night festivities: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone taking part in fireworks parties or Guy Fawkes celebrations to be vigilant about the dangers of candles, open fires and fireworks and to please have the appropriate safety measures in place and to hand.”

Claudia Winkleman will appear on Watchdog at 8pm on Thursday 14th May on BBC1