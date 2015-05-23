The brief clip doesn't tell us much about the Netflix special, set to land in December this year. Murray stares out at a city skyline wearing reindeer antlers before turning morosely to the camera.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f46ivuCahK4

A statement from Netflix fills in more of the details: "A Very Murray Christmas is an homage to the classic variety show featuring Bill Murray playing himself, as he worries no one will show up to his TV show due to a terrible snow storm in New York City," it reads. "Through luck and perseverance, guests arrive at the Carlyle Hotel to help him; dancing and singing in holiday spirit."

Come on, we haven't even got through summer yet. 'Tisn't the season.