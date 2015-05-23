Christmas comes very early for Bill Murray and Netflix
Watch the first teaser trailer for A Very Murray Christmas, featuring George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus and more...
Ever wondered what Lost in Translation: The Christmas Special would look like? Well it seems that's what Netflix have ordered judging by the first teaser trailer for A Very Murray Christmas.
Bill Murray stars and Sofia Coppola directs the Christmas streaming special, with a guest list as long as the Hollywood Walk of Fame. George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Cera, Julie White, Chris Rock, Rashida Jones and Miley Cyrus are just some of the confirmed stars so far.
The brief clip doesn't tell us much about the Netflix special, set to land in December this year. Murray stares out at a city skyline wearing reindeer antlers before turning morosely to the camera.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f46ivuCahK4
A statement from Netflix fills in more of the details: "A Very Murray Christmas is an homage to the classic variety show featuring Bill Murray playing himself, as he worries no one will show up to his TV show due to a terrible snow storm in New York City," it reads. "Through luck and perseverance, guests arrive at the Carlyle Hotel to help him; dancing and singing in holiday spirit."
