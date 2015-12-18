The Perfect Morecambe and Wise Christmas Special, 6:35pm, BBC2

If it's a tradition in your house to watch Morecambe and Wise's sketch show at Christmas every year, then you're in for a treat this evening. Still as funny now as it was in the 1970s, laugh along as the duo humiliate stars such as Shirley Bassey and Angela Rippon, even if you do know all the words to the classic sequences by now.

Rudolf Nureyev: Dance to Freedom, 8:50pm, BBC2

More like this

The famous Russian ballet dancer defected from his homeland to Paris in the 1960s, during the first ever Western tour of Kirov Ballet, the company he danced for. This documentary by Richard Curson Smith uses reconstructions by dancer Artem Ovcharenko as well as interviews with some former ballet dancers, French friends and KGB men to show how Nureyev embraced his new life in France during the Cold War.

The Bridge, 9:00pm, 10:00pm, BBC4

As the third series draws to a close, Saga (Sofia Helin) tries to reach a conclusion with the case while simultaneously dealing with a troubled personal life. The Malmo County Police would be nothing without her, attempting to find the answer as well as coping with her haunted partner Henrik and a poisonous relationship with her mother. This Scandi-noir drama has kept us all gripped for the last series and it's not finished just yet.

The Jonathan Ross Show, 9:45pm, ITV

This evening, Ross is host to legendary Star Wars actor Harrison Ford talking about the new film released this month, David Walliams discussing the TV adaptation of his children's novel Billionaire Boy in which he stars and Jamie Oliver, still on his mission to put a stop to excess sugar in diets. Will he be indulging over the festive period?We're all eager to find out. Jess Glynne will be providing the music.

Britain's Favourite Abba Songs, 10:30pm, Channel 5

Advertisement

There are so many much-loved Abba songs, you'd be forgiven for struggling to narrow down your all-time favourites. This show counts down through a top 20. Predictions of inclusions range from Eurovision classic Waterloo and the sad The Winner Takes It All to the more upbeat Dancing Queen and a belt-it-out-in-the-shower number SOS. Join fans such as Peter Duncan and Strictly's Robin Windsor for their take on the choices.