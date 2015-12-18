Billionaire Boy, 7:00pm, BBC1

David Walliams is back with another television adaptation of his bestselling children's books. This one is about a poor factory worker Len Spud (John Thompson) who invents a new toilet roll and becomes a multimillionaire. New additions to his household include a gold-digging girlfriend played by Catherine Tate (with a Geordie accent and a blonde wig) and a kind-hearted celebrity butler (Warwick Davis). The one thing his son Joe is missing, however, is a friend. Luckily, one comes along in the form of a school dinner lady (a cameo appearance from Walliams himself).

Dickensian, 8:30pm, BBC1

More like this

When a handsome man called Compeyson tries to woo Miss Havisham, who can resist shouting "Run away from him!" at the television? Despite this, it's still fresh on the snowy Victorian street with the Crachit family looking forward to the wedding of their daughter Martha, while Inspector Bucket has an unsatisfactory interview with Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Many Faces of Ronnie Corbett, 8:30pm, BBC2

This documentary celebrates Ronnie Corbett and his career, featuring some warm tributes from Robbie Coltrane, Judi Dench and indeed, Ronnie Barker. These interviews aim to reveal the secrets behind the success of The Two Ronnies and Sorry!, Corbett's own solo sitcom. There's also much to learn about the early years before his TV career found its stride, like his appearance on The Frost Report as a newcomer at the age of 36, his days as a teenage organist and his film debut in 1952 in You're Only Young Twice.

The Big Quiz, 9:00pm, ITV

Teams from ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale mime their memories of 2015 plot lines from the shows as part of the battle to win The Big Quiz and be the reigning soap champions for this year.

Sherlock, 9:00pm, BBC1

Stay calm (if you can) for one of the most anticipated Christmas specials – the global phenomenon that is Sherlock! The Abominable Bride is a one-off, a chance to see Victorian Baker Street in all its snowy glory. Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr John Watson (Martin Freeman) step back into 1895 as original writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle imagined them, in the industrial fog and frock coats. Get ready for a proper Gothic mystery as the duo investigate why the wife of Thomas Ricoletti is alive again.

Mrs Brown's Boys, 10:30pm, BBC1

Advertisement

A stranger at the pub is being admired by everyone, but only has eyes for Mrs Brown. Hilarity ensues as they wonder whether he might be a little bit too infatuated. Also look out for Agnes seeking advice from her GP and the vicar on amorous matters and the brilliant line "Even a ripe banana likes to be squeezed."