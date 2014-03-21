One by one the security experts go to meet Christine in her pretend home and Ant and Dec take delight in talking into Christine’s earpiece, making her perform ridiculous things including getting on all fours and barking like a dog, and balancing books on her head.

Christine says to one of the men, “Don’t ask for an autograph, it’s chill time today.” Ant and Dec also make her say, “Have you ever done a WAG? I bet she wasn’t getting married to Chelsea’s all time best goal scorer.”

There is also a second room in the house that Christine is unaware of and each time she takes the men there she finds something different.

The first time Christine goes into the room she’s faced with a dog agility course which she has to explain is her and Frank's workout room – Ant and Dec make her do the course.

The next time Christine goes into the room there is a children’s ball pit, which she gets into.

Finally she goes to the room and is confronted by a half naked man doing her ironing. Directed by Ant and Dec she slaps him on the bottom and tells him to hurry up (pictured).

Also on tonight’s show Little Ant and Dec invited Hollywood actors Samuel L Jackson and Scarlett Johansson – the stars of Captain America: The Winter Soldier - to a super hero tea party. The young stars are both dressed as Captain Geordie.

Little Dec said to Scarlett: "My Dad says you’re really hot. Do you wear too many clothes?" Scarlett answers: “What am I supposed to do, walk around naked?”

* Viewers can see the full sketches on this week’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, tonight at 7pm on ITV

