The duo will be joining forces for The Travelling Auctioneers, a new BBC One show which will follow Christina and Will as they journey around the UK in their mobile auction house and workshop.

TV auctioneer Christina Trevanion is teaming up with The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk for a brand new series.

Along the way, they will stop off to help families unearth unwanted items that could earn them some serious cash at auction.

Christina will be using her industry knowledge to help advise them, while Will will use his restoration know-how to make sure these hidden treasures are in the best condition possible before they go up for auction.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of such an innovative new series and working alongside Will,” Christina said.

“Whether it’s a cellar, a barn, a loft, or the back of a cupboard, I’m really looking forward to uncovering the hidden treasures so many of us have in our homes, and giving them a new lease of life – while making the world of auctions and restoration accessible to as many people as possible.”

Before The Travelling Auctioneers lands on our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Christina Trevanion and her career to date.

Who is Christina Trevanion?

Christina Trevanion and Will Kirk. BBC

Christina is an auctioneer and TV presenter, who is currently a partner at Trevanion & Dean, the auctioneers and valuers based in Shropshire.

She previously worked at the legendary British auction house Christie’s, and specialises in valuing jewellery, silver and watches.

How old is Christina Trevanion?

The TV star was born on 12th June 1981, so she is now 41 years old.

What nationality is Christina Trevanion?

Christina is British and grew up in Whitchurch, Cheshire before heading to Southhampton for university, where she studied Fine Arts Valuation.

What other TV shows is Christina Trevanion on?

The auctioneer has enjoyed an impressive TV career so far, appearing as an expert on shows like Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!

She has also appeared as an expert and later presenter on Bargain Hunt, a role which she has described as “a complete honour and a privilege” as “the show is a national and international institution".

Is Christina Trevanion on Instagram?

You can follow Christina on Instagram on @christinatrevanion, where she shares updates from her latest filming projects as well as behind-the-scenes snaps and some close-up details of some of the impressive artefacts she deals with in her day job.

Is Christina Trevanion on Twitter?

You can keep up to date with the latest news from Christina by following her Twitter account @CTrevanion.

The Travelling Auctioneers starts on Monday 31st October at 4:30pm.

