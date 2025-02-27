"Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories.

"He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family."

As of yet, an official cause of death has not been revealed, but it has been reported that a celebration of life service will be taking place at Crewe Crematorium on the 14th March.

Fans of Hughes and well-wishers have been asked to donate to Cancer Research and the British Heart Foundation in light of his death.

Aside from being one of the members of the regular panel of quiz experts on Eggheads, Hughes had also won Mastermind back in 1983, International Mastermind that same year, and also Brain of Britain in 2005.

Having won both Brain of Britain and Mastermind, Hughes was part of an elite group of only seven people who had ever gone on to triumph in both shows.

In his TV career, he had also featured on The Weakest Link back in 2001.

But it was for his long-running stint on Eggheads that most will remember Hughes, with the quizzer having joined the show in 2003 and appeared on Eggheads for a staggering two decades.