BBC Children in Need is returning for another jam-packed night filled with sketches and performances, all in aid of raising money for young people across the UK.

There will be specials of The Apprentice, Strictly Come Dancing and Gladiators, as well as challenges taken on from people across the BBC, including Radio 2's Sara Cox.

If all goes well, the radio DJ will arrive at the Salford studio, having completed her 135 mile challenge, ready to find out how much she has raised after taking on the distance of five marathons across five days.

All of this, plus plenty more, will be overseen by a cohort of presenters who all hold Children in Need close to their hearts.

Read on to find out who will be guiding viewers through the night.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2025?

Paddy McGuinness

Mel Giedroyc

Lenny Rush

Big Zuu

Rochelle Humes

Vernon Kay

Scroll on to find out more about each presenter and their hosting duties on the night.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness. BBC

Paddy McGuinness is a comedian and actor, who first rose to fame with the help of Peter Kay, who invited him to appear on That Peter Kay Thing.

He has since gone on to present a host of programmes, including Take Me Out, Tempting Fortune and Top Gear.

Last year, McGuinness completed a mammoth Children in Need challenge, in which he completed a 300 mile cycle ride from Wrexham to Glasgow.

"It really was a privilege seeing communities coming out and kids and pensioners putting a couple of quid in a bucket for charity," McGuinness told Radio Times magazine of the challenge. "It sounds a bit shmaltzy, but I really felt love on the street. I just thought, wow, this country, you don't realise how good it is, what’s on your doorstep. This country is filled with more good people than bad.

"At the end of every day I used to get into an ice bath and have a physio session, sleep, wake up, same again. Looking back on it, I realise, my God, it was brutal, but in the moment I was so energised by the good will of everyone, I didn't feel the pain."

Through his challenge, McGuinness raised a whopping £10.5 million for Children in Need, with the comedian admitting "it's hard to put into words" how he feels to have been part of such a landmark fundraiser.

Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mel Giedroyc is a comedian and TV presenter who, alongside Sue Perkins, rose to prominence co-hosting Light Lunch on Channel 4.

The pair have since worked on The Great British Bake Off and Mel and Sue together. More recently, the pair teamed up on Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery on ITV.

Giedroyc is the longest serving presenter on this year's Children in Need team: "It's one of my favourite nights of the year, genuinely. It's an honour to be invited back each year. I love the way we are a gang of presenters and that we film it in Salford. The vibe there is very special."

Lenny Rush

Lenny Rush photographed for Children in Need 2025 BBC / Guy Levy

Lenny Rush is an actor best known for his work on Am I Being Unreasonable?, for which he won a BAFTA for Best Male Comedy Performance. He has since appeared in Doctor Who, Dodger and The Dumping Ground.

This mark's Rush's third year presenting Children in Need, with the presenter saying his favourite part is "having the honour of meeting so many amazing, inspiring people and having the opportunity to hear their stories".

"I also feel so luck to be able to present a show for a charity, that means so much to so many people," he said.

Big Zuu

Big Zuu.

Big Zuu is a rapper and TV personality, best known for presenting Big Zuu's Big Eats. He recently appeared on, and won, Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix.

Zuu is the newest addition to the Children in Need presenting line-up, and wanted to get involved because it "is a standout incredible cause".

He said: "It is something I grew up watching, it always looks really fun, and it has a great cause at the heart of it – so it’s something I’ve always wanted to be involved with."

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Rochelle Humes is a singer and TV presenter, who rose to fame as a member of The Saturdays.

She has since gone on to present a string of entertainment programmes, including Ninja Warrior UK, The Xtra Factor and The Hit List, the latter of which she hosts alongside her husband Marvin Humes.

Humes has been part of the Children in Need line-up since 2014, and admits "it's one of the biggest privileges" in her job to present.

She said: "Every year, the show brings the nation together and you see first-hand the incredible difference the charity makes, and it just fills you with so much purpose."

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay. BBC/James Watkins

Vernon Kay is a broadcaster who has presented various TV shows including Family Fortunes, T4 and M&S Dress the Nation.

Back in 2023, Kay travelled from Leicester's Victoria Park to his hometown Bolton Wanderers' football stadium in an epic 115 mile ultra marathon.

"There are some great people out there," Vernon told Radio Times magazine. "As you're running and people come up to you, you realise why you’re doing it. There are probably half a dozen people, if not more, who came up to me, who have passed now because they had terminal cancer."

He added: "It does have a massive, fundamental, long-lasting impact on you. At the end of the day I went for a jog, Paddy went for a bike ride, and we raised a lot of money for charity.

"And it’s something as simple as that that people invest in, and it’s huge. But the whole experience made me realise that no matter how bad a hand you think life has dealt you, there is always someone else in a worse position."

Children in Need airs across the BBC on Friday 14th November.

