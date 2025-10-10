Over the last few weeks, studio contestants have been battling it out for amazing prizes, and so have those playing along from home. Those playing along have had the chance to win a place on Millionaire's Row and be added to the studio the following week.

"The interactivity is probably key," Giedroyc previously said of the show. "It's not just about shouting at the telly or arguing with your family about the answers – you can actually join in and you could win."

And this weekend, not only is the prize massive, but a viewer-turned-studio contestant could walk away the winner!

The final jackpot includes not only £1 million but also a BMW 1 Series, a holiday to Orlando with £5,000 spending money, a trip to Australia to see The Ashes, a five-star all-inclusive holiday to the Maldives – and that's not even all of it!

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery. Hello Dolly

Additional prizes include a tech bundle, tickets to Take That's Circus Tour with a meet and greet with the bank, a VIP trip to Monaco to watch ePrix, a Volkswagen T-Roc SUV and a new Wren Kitchen.

"Saturday's show really is going to be a night like no other," Perkins told The Mirror. "The prizes are phenomenal - Ashes tickets, holidays, cars, a brand-new kitchen and a cuddly toy. No, there's no cuddly toy, but there is one million pounds!"

She continued: "The thrilling thing, of course, is that all of this is going to be won by one person, and that person might even be a viewer turned contestant, who simply signed up, joined in from their sofa and got the surprise of their life."

Win Win is ITV's biggest ever ad-funded series, with the show coming via BE Studio from ITV, a full-service creative studio producing ad-funded entertainment, and co-founded by People's Postcode Lottery and ITV.

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery final airs Saturday 11th October at 7:35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.