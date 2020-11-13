Read on for a full list of Children in Need 2020 performers who will be seen alongside this year's hosts, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan.

Shawn Mendes

Getty

US pop star Shawn Mendes will be performing during Children in Need's live appeal show. The Stitches singer recently released his brand new single Wonder.

Beverley Knight

Getty

Appearing on Children in Need's live show is musical theatre legend Beverley Knight.

Best known for the hit songs Greatest Day and Get Up, Knight recently teamed up with fellow British singer Cassidy Janson and Glee actress Amber Riley to form a musical theatre supergroup known as Leading Ladies.

McFly

Getty

McFly will be dropping by Children in Need's 40th birthday celebrations on Friday, where there'll be attempting to get as many people as possible to sing their new single Happiness in a COVID-secure environment.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals

Strictly Come Dancing professionals BBC

This year's Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be appearing on Children in Need's live show, performing a new routine for the public.

The cast of Cinderella: The Musical

Carrie Hope Fletcher Getty

Children in Need's Friday show will also feature the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella – set to open in theatres in the Spring of 2021.

Written by The Crown's Emerald Fennell, the musical stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as the titular character and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

The cast of Six

Six the Musical

The cast of Six – a musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII – are set to perform on Children in Need's live show.

The Olivier Award-winning show stars Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia Mcintosh, Sophie Isaacs and Danielle Steers as the six queens who take to the mic to tell their tales.

The cast of King Gary

Appearing on Friday's show will also be the cast of BBC One comedy King Gary, who'll be performing a sketch.

Starring Murder in Successville's Tom Davis, Detectorists' Laura Checkley, Doctor Who's Camille Coduri and Fast Show's Simon Day, King Gary was renewed for a second series earlier this year.

The cast of The Goes Wrong Show

Mischief Screen Limited 2019/Ben Blackall

The stars of The Goes Wrong Show are returning to BBC One to perform on Children in Need's 2020 show.

The theatre troupe, who've performed various Goes Wrong shows in the West End, will be putting on a sketch for viewers on Friday night.

Children in Need's Appeal Show 2020 airs on Friday 13th November at 7pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.