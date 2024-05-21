As the nation's favourite gardening social event kicks off, here's everything you need to know about those leading the coverage across BBC One and BBC Two.

Who are the Chelsea Flower Show 2024 presenters?

Sophie Raworth

Monty Don

Joe Swift

Angellica Bell

Nicki Chapman

You can learn more about the presenters below!

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift. BBC Studios

Sophie Raworth is back as a presenter of the Chelsea Flower Show for a 10th year!

More like this

Many will recognise Raworth from behind the news desk, having been one of the main BBC News presenters on BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

In 2015, Raworth was named the new presenter for Watchdog and the following year, she became a presenter for Crimewatch.

Raworth kicked things off on Sunday 19th May with a 60-minute launch programme, alongside Joe Swift.

Monty Don

Monty Don. BBC Studios

Horticulturist and Gardeners' World presenter is back for another year presenting the Chelsea Flower Show.

Many will recognise Don as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World, in which he took over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003. Don has appeared in various of his own programmes, including Monty Don's Paradise Gardens, My Dream Farm and Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens.

"I'm honoured to have been asked back to this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show," the presenter said. "I look forward to chatting to members of the public about their green spaces and giving tips to transform their outdoor areas."

The popular Ask Monty & Joe will be back this year, with viewers getting the chance to ask the pair gardening questions. Whether it be general advice or garden troubles, they've got you covered!

Joe Swift

Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift. BBC Studios

Joe Swift has been one of the main presenters at the Chelsea Flower Show since 2010 and is back once more leading the coverage.

Swift is a garden designer, journalist and TV presenter, and has been a part of Gardeners' World since 1998.

Elsewhere, Swift has designed gardens on television, including for Gardeners' World and Comic Relief.

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman. BBC Studios

Angellica Bell is a TV and radio presenter, who rose to prominence after presenting on CBBC in the early 2000s. Many will recognise Bell for co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She has also appeared in various television programmes.

Some of her TV work includes Richard Osman's House of Games, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and Shop Smart, Save Money.

Bell said it is "great to be back" for the Chelsea Flower Show.

"I'm looking forward to presenting the best tips and tricks, learning form our experts and seeing the gardens in all their glory, I hope we get some glorious weather so everyone at home can really take in the atmosphere of the gardening world's hottest ticket!" she added.

Nicki Chapman

Nicki Chapman. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nicki Chapman is a TV and radio presenter, best known for hosting Escape to the Country, Wanted Down Under, I Escaped to the Country and Escape to the Continent.

"Being part of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show team has to be the jewel in my presenting calendar," Chapman said of her presenting duties.

"A glorious week showcasing some of the most beautifully designed gardens you will ever see, demonstrating how we can all garden at home, whether it's houseplants to window boxes, courtyards to back gardens, allotments to containers," she added.

Chapman will form the daytime coverage alongside Angellica Bell, which will be jam-packed with tips and advice on how to make the most out of your garden.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show will run between Sunday 19th May and Sunday 26th May on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.