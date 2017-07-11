Chef Tom Kerridge to make new BBC2 weight loss food series
The low-calorie diet show will air in 2018
The BBC has commissioned a new series in which Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge will introduce a series of low calorie recipes to a group of dieters seeking lasting weight loss.
Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good on BBC2 will see 13 volunteers enter a 12-week programme co-ordinated by the chef in conjunction with NHS-approved weight-loss advice.
Kerridge himself has famously lost 12 stone in the past few years, crediting his transformation to a reduced carb intake and his newfound passion for swimming. With the new series, he will hope to transfer his success onto a set of hopefuls without draining the pleasure out of food.
"I’m hoping this will help more people to lose weight and still love what they eat," Kerridge told the BBC. "It’s impossible to lose weight and keep the weight off for good if you don’t enjoy what you’re eating."
"The NHS offers really sound advice about how to lose weight so I’ve taken this as the starting point and decided to challenge myself as a chef to come up with really appealing lower calorie dishes people will want to eat every day. The cooking techniques mean there’s no compromise on flavour and you’re promised a generous plate of food!"
It will follow the release of his new book Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight for Good in December 2017.
Kerridge is the co-presenter of BBC's Food and Drink, and he was last seen co-presenting The Best of British Takeaways with Cherry Healey on BBC2 earlier this year.
Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good is set to air in early 2018 on BBC2