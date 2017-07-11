Kerridge himself has famously lost 12 stone in the past few years, crediting his transformation to a reduced carb intake and his newfound passion for swimming. With the new series, he will hope to transfer his success onto a set of hopefuls without draining the pleasure out of food.

"I’m hoping this will help more people to lose weight and still love what they eat," Kerridge told the BBC. "It’s impossible to lose weight and keep the weight off for good if you don’t enjoy what you’re eating."

"The NHS offers really sound advice about how to lose weight so I’ve taken this as the starting point and decided to challenge myself as a chef to come up with really appealing lower calorie dishes people will want to eat every day. The cooking techniques mean there’s no compromise on flavour and you’re promised a generous plate of food!"

It will follow the release of his new book Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight for Good in December 2017.

Kerridge is the co-presenter of BBC's Food and Drink, and he was last seen co-presenting The Best of British Takeaways with Cherry Healey on BBC2 earlier this year.

Tom Kerridge: Lose Weight For Good is set to air in early 2018 on BBC2