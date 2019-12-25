The Doctor Who star has yet to convince his co-stars to take their chances with The Chaser, but the chase is as on as ever.

When is The Chase Celebrity Special on TV?

There are two The Chase Celebrity Specials coming to ITV this year. The first will air on Saturday 21st December at 6.25pm and the second will air on Christmas Day (25th December) at 6pm.

Will The Chase Celebrity Special be available to stream?

Both episodes will be available to stream shortly after they air on ITV Hub.

Who is in this year's The Chase Celebrity Special?

Saturday's festive episode will welcome Rev Kate Bottley, Dr Ranj Singh, Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and comedian Ed Byrn. The quartet will pit their wits against the ruthless quiz master, pulling together their knowledge to race down the game board with enough funds left at the end for their chosen charity.

On Christmas Day, it will be X Factor presenter Kate Thornton, TOWIE star James Argent, comedian Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman's turn. Laugh along with Bradley as they wrack their brains while you digest your Christmas lunch (or tuck into some seconds?).