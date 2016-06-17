Charlie Sheen has a story about Donald Trump's cufflinks that "says a lot about the man"
It's safe to say Sheen probably won't be voting Trump...
Charlie Sheen has a potentially telling story about Donald Trump and an unexpected gift...
On this week's Graham Norton show, Sheen says the wannabe President once gave him some cufflinks which he swore were solid platinum and diamonds – but turned out to be something a little less special.
“I’m really not a fan," says Sheen. "I was once in a restaurant with my then wife Brooke and he came up to me to say that he would like to give me a wedding gift.
"He took off his cufflinks, told me they were solid platinum and diamonds and insisted I have them. Six months later I was having some jewellery appraised and remembered the cufflinks. When the jeweller took a look she recoiled and said, ‘In their finest moment, they were cheap pewter and bad zirconia'.
"They had ‘Trump’ stamped on them. I think that says a lot about the man.”
The Graham Norton Show is on BBC1 on 17th June at 10:35pm