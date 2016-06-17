“I’m really not a fan," says Sheen. "I was once in a restaurant with my then wife Brooke and he came up to me to say that he would like to give me a wedding gift.

"He took off his cufflinks, told me they were solid platinum and diamonds and insisted I have them. Six months later I was having some jewellery appraised and remembered the cufflinks. When the jeweller took a look she recoiled and said, ‘In their finest moment, they were cheap pewter and bad zirconia'.

"They had ‘Trump’ stamped on them. I think that says a lot about the man.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC1 on 17th June at 10:35pm