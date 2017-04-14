“The only reason that I haven’t been doing that is because of the Black Mirror schedule,” Brooker told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival last weekend. “So I’m certainly not averse.

“It’s all to do with when the schedule allows, basically. And assuming the BBC will have us! But we had to actually sort of turn down doing a run of it because we knew that we were just too busy doing Black Mirror.

“See in my head, I’m disturbed by the question,” he went on. “Because in my head I always forget that it’s on hiatus, if you see what I mean.

“We do the end of year shows still pretty regularly, but we didn’t do the weekly show last year because of Black Mirror.

“So we shall see. Watch this space,” he concluded.

In other words, Weekly Wipe is far from wiped out – so fans can still have some hope of seeing it again.

Black Mirror is available to watch on Netflix now