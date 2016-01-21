They will take everyday ingredients – from chicken and beef to clams and rhubarb – and elevate them into new dishes.

The chefs featured in the pilot episode are Lee Tiernan (from the Black Axe Mangal restaurant), Elizabeth Allen (PIDGIN), Andrea Michelon (Ombra), James Cochran (RestaurantFIX), Alex Szrok (Hill and Szrok) and Imran Bashir (Elephant).

Filming will take place at the George Tavern in London’s East End complete with live music and a DJ.

More like this

Advertisement

Channel 4 features commissioning editor Kate Teckman said, “Beef is the cooking on television as you’ve never seen it. It’s going to get fiery, hot, and will ultimately be one delicious hour of television.”