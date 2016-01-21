Channel 4 to pit chefs against each other in new cooking show Beef
Pilot of new format aims to test what professional chefs are made of
Channel 4 is piloting a new cooking show idea which sees a group of professional chefs compete in an after hours supper club.
An ensemble cast of six of the UK’s hottest chefs, who all earn their crust on the British food scene, will grandstand their skills in an attempt to outdo one another on the show.
They will take everyday ingredients – from chicken and beef to clams and rhubarb – and elevate them into new dishes.
The chefs featured in the pilot episode are Lee Tiernan (from the Black Axe Mangal restaurant), Elizabeth Allen (PIDGIN), Andrea Michelon (Ombra), James Cochran (RestaurantFIX), Alex Szrok (Hill and Szrok) and Imran Bashir (Elephant).
Filming will take place at the George Tavern in London’s East End complete with live music and a DJ.
Channel 4 features commissioning editor Kate Teckman said, “Beef is the cooking on television as you’ve never seen it. It’s going to get fiery, hot, and will ultimately be one delicious hour of television.”