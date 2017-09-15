Channel 4 crowns first winners of Lego Masters
The winners will see their work displayed at the new Lego Museum in Denmark - and they won’t be alone...
And the winner of Channel 4’s first series of Lego Masters is… Steve Guinness and Nate Dias (no, not the MMA fighter). The 29-year-old science teacher and 43-year-old design teacher won the show's inaugural champion builder trophy (suitably made out of Lego bricks) with their huge human-scale model called “Embrace Your Inner Child”, which you can see above.
Presenter Melvin Odoom announced the competition victors, as decided by lead judge Matthew Ashton – Vice President of Design for The Lego Group – and guest judge comedian Dara O Briain.
Ashton said: “Nate and Steve are such deserving winners. Week after week, they’ve worked so hard; they’ve tried so many different techniques and this has all come together in the amazing model they presented.”
As well as the brick trophy and bragging rights in any Lego shop, Nate and Steve will now get to display their work at the new Lego Museum in Billund, Denmark. And they won’t be alone: although the prize was originally intended for one pair, Ashton decided runner-up father and son duo Nicolas and Kobe would also have their work exhibited at the museum. The pair constructed a woodland landscape inspired by Dutch gnome folklore for their final build.
Have you been blown away by the competition’s funfair, banquet table and super-sized vehicles? Then start building now, say the winners. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an adult or a child. Enjoy your creativity and see what you can do,” advised Steve. Nate added: “Who cares if somebody doesn’t like it? If you’re proud of it, make it. You might surprise yourself.”