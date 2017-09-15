Ashton said: “Nate and Steve are such deserving winners. Week after week, they’ve worked so hard; they’ve tried so many different techniques and this has all come together in the amazing model they presented.”

As well as the brick trophy and bragging rights in any Lego shop, Nate and Steve will now get to display their work at the new Lego Museum in Billund, Denmark. And they won’t be alone: although the prize was originally intended for one pair, Ashton decided runner-up father and son duo Nicolas and Kobe would also have their work exhibited at the museum. The pair constructed a woodland landscape inspired by Dutch gnome folklore for their final build.

Presenter Melvin Odoom holds the Lego Master trophy with judges Matthew Ashton and Dara O Briain

Have you been blown away by the competition’s funfair, banquet table and super-sized vehicles? Then start building now, say the winners. “It doesn’t matter if you’re an adult or a child. Enjoy your creativity and see what you can do,” advised Steve. Nate added: “Who cares if somebody doesn’t like it? If you’re proud of it, make it. You might surprise yourself.”