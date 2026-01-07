It was a strong Christmas for Channel 4 on linear TV, new data has revealed.

According to data from BARB, the TV ratings agency, the broadcaster recorded its biggest Christmas week on linear TV since 2012.

Channel 4 also recorded bigger year-on-year linear growth (9%) than BBC One (-17%), BBC Two (+3%), ITV1 (+2%) and 5 (+7%), per the data.

This was in addition to achieving bigger year-on-year streaming growth than its rival broadcasters, with Channel 4’s streaming viewer minutes growing 48% year on year for the Christmas week – ahead of the BBC (-21%), Sky (-12%), 5 (+20%) and ITV (+16%).

Isy Suttie on The Great British Bake Off. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Across December, Channel 4 streaming viewer minutes among people aged 16-34 were up 13% year on year, boosted by coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A number of hit Channel 4 shows helped to drive this growth, including Big Fat Quiz of the Year, 24 Hours in Police Custody, The Great British Bake Off’s festive specials and Taskmaster Champion of Champions.

It comes after Channel 4 recently emerged as the fastest-growing streaming platform, with the broadcaster’s streaming viewer minutes growing 36% year-on-year in September.

Across the month, viewer minutes totalled more than 6 billion – a record for the broadcaster.

