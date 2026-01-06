After UKTV and Channel 4 announced a deal last October to share content, a selection of shows from UKTV's U streaming service are now available to stream on the Channel 4 platform.

Shows available now include both UKTV originals such as Bergerac, Outrageous and The Marlow Murder Club, as well as BBC classics such as The Office, Spooks and Not Going Out.

Other shows featured include Red Dwarf, QI XL, Would I Lie To You?, Birds of a Feather, Have I Got A Bit More News For You, Mock The Week, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, MasterChef Australia, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Big Zuu’s Big Eats, David Mitchell’s Outsiders, Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake, State of Play, Whitstable Pearl and The Chelsea Detective.

The deal is said to be in service of "enhancing viewer choice and convenience, while ensuring fans can enjoy hit series and discover new ones in one place".

Sally Bretton and Lee Mack in Not Going Out season 14. BBC

Jonathan Allan, Interim CEO of Channel 4 said: "Bringing UKTV’s much-loved shows together with Channel 4’s award-winning programmes means more fantastic choice for everyone. Viewers can expect us to continue making it easier to enjoy the programmes they love."

Meanwhile, Marcus Arthur, CEO of UKTV said: "With our U service now also available on Channel 4 streaming, UKTV’s popular and award-winning shows can reach new audiences and Channel 4 viewers get even more choice. It’s the perfect partnership, built on putting viewers first."

In 2024, Channel 4 announced a plan to become a "genuinely digital-first public service streamer" by 2030.

The strategy had three pillars, with the first being digital growth and transformation, the second being diversified new businesses and the third being reengineering the business for a digital-first world.

This isn't the first deal of this kind to be done – Disney Plus and ITVX currently have an ongoing content sharing deal, with dramas such as Red Eye and Why Didn't They Ask Evans? available on Disney, while series such as Hawkeye and High Potential are available on ITVX.

