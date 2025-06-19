"Amid the crumbling world of the British aristocracy, eldest Nancy navigates love and heartache while her siblings are drawn down unexpected and increasingly divergent paths," continues the official synopsis.

"Attracted to ungovernable men, drawn to radical ideas, the Mitfords can’t stay out of the headlines – while their bewildered parents try to make sense of their daughters’ behaviour and keep a grip on their failing finances."

It is described as "a family saga like no other", charting "bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, jealousy, romance – and coming of age in the most extraordinary circumstances".

Read more:

A number of recognisable faces feature, plus several you probably won't be familiar with given the numerous up-and-comers cast in the drama.

Find a full rundown of the key movers and shakers below.

Outrageous cast

Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford

Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford

Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford

Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford

Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford

Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford

Toby Regbo as Toby Regbo

Anna Chancellor as Muv

James Purefoy as Farve

Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley

Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd

James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine

Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness

Will Attenborough as Joss

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Bessie Carter plays Nancy Mitford

Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford. U

Who is Nancy Mitford? The eldest Mitford daughter. Nancy was a socialist who left her husband to move to Paris after the war, where she wrote acclaimed novels and entered into a relationship with French politician Gaston Palewski.

What else has Bessie Carter been in? She's best known for Bridgerton. You might also recognise her from Beecham House, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story and Howard's End.

Isobel Jesper Jones plays Pamela Mitford

Isobel Jesper Jones plays Pamela Mitford. U

Who is Pamela Mitford? The second Mitford daughter. Unlike her siblings, little was known about Pamela, who enjoyed a mostly quiet life in the country.

What else has Isobel Jesper Jones been in? Her CV includes The Serpent Queen and The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself.

Joanna Vanderham plays Diana Mitford

Joanna Vanderham plays Diana Mitford. U

Who is Diana Mitford? The third Mitford daughter. Diana was briefly married to Bryan Guinness, a member of the brewing dynasty, before later marrying Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists. Adolf Hitler attended their wedding. Diana spent much of WWII in Holloway Prison, before later moving to Paris where she wrote books and edited a magazine.

What else has Joanna Vanderham been in? You might know her from Crime, Warrior and The Paradise.

Shannon Watson plays Unity Mitford

Shannon Watson plays Unity Mitford. U

Who is Unity Mitford? The fourth Mitford daughter. Unity was a socialite who was fascinated by Hitler and went on to form a personal relationship with him, so much so that his lover, Eva Braun, was reportedly jealous of their dynamic.

What else has Shannon Watson been in? She has appeared in The Jetty.

Zoe Brough plays Jessica Mitford

Zoe Brough plays Jessica Mitford.

Who is Jessica Mitford? The fifth Mitford daughter. Jessica was a communist rebel, writer and investigative journalist. Her 1963 book, The American Way of Death, which unpacked exploitation in the American funeral industry, was a best-seller. Jessica was also a singer who opened a Cyndie Lauper gig and duetted with Maya Angelou.

What else has Zoe Brough been in? You might know her form Casualty.

Orla Hill plays Deborah Mitford

Orla Hill plays Deborah Mitford.

Who is Deborah Mitford? The youngest Mitford sister and the last surviving, dying in 2014. Deborah, a capable businesswoman with a solid share portfolio, played an instrumental role in restoring Chatsworth House and was responsible for the opening of its farm shop. She was also a writer.

What else has Orla Hill been in? She's best known for Hetty Feather. Other credits include A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, A Confession and Stonehouse.

Toby Regbo plays Tom Mitford

Toby Regbo plays Tom Mitford. U

Who is Tom Mitford? The lone Mitford son. Tom was a member of the British army who was killed in Burma during a campaign against the Japanese. He was also a barrister and a judge.

What else has Toby Regbo been in? He's had roles in Reign, The Last Kingdom, Belgravia: The Next Chapter and Platform 7.

Anna Chancellor plays Muv

Anna Chancellor plays Muv. U

Who is Muv? Sydney Freeman-Mitford, Baroness Redesdale, mother to the Mitford sisters. She was described by Nancy as "abnormally detached". Sydney was a great admirer of the Nazis.

What else has Anna Chancellor been in? She has appeared in Spooks, Jupiter Moon, Kavanagh QC, Suburban Shootout, The Hour, The Split, My Lady Jane and Pennyworth.

James Purefoy plays Farve

James Purefoy plays Farve. U

Who is Farve? Lord David Freeman-Mitford, 2nd Baron Redesdale, father to the Mitford sisters. He fought in the Boer War and the First World War. David was said to be quick to temper and held Xenophobic views, which he passed onto some of his children, and engaged in several eccentric behaviours, such as eating calf brains for breakfast.

What else has James Purefoy been in? You might know him from Vanity Fair, The Following, Rome, Altered Carbon, Frankenstein, Hap and Leonard, Pennyworth, Sex Education and Malpractice.

Joshua Sasse plays Oswald Mosley

Joshua Sasse plays Oswald Mosley. U

Who is Oswald Mosley? A British politician who rose to prominence in the 1920s as an MP. In the 1930s, he founded and led the British Union of Fascists. He married Diana.

What else has Joshua Sasse been in? His credits include Rogue, Galavant, No Tomorrow and Monarch.

Jamie Blackley plays Peter Rodd

Jamie Blackley plays Peter Rodd. U

Who is Peter Rodd? He was married to Nancy from 1933 to 1957. Peter was a soldier who tried and failed to become a filmmaker.

What else has Jamie Blackley been in? He has appeared in Becoming Elizabeth, The Last Kingdom and The Halcyon.

James Musgrave plays Hamish Erskine

James Musgrave plays Hamish Erskine. U

Who is Hamish Erskine? A gay man who was engaged to Nancy and inspired the male lead in her novel Highland Fling.

What else has James Musgrave been in? He's had roles in Death in Paradise and Fresh Meat.

Calam Lynch plays Bryan Guinness

Calam Lynch plays Bryan Guinness. U

Who is Bryan Guinness? Part of the brewing dynasty. Bryan was married to Diana from 1929-1933. He wrote novels, poetry and plays.

What else has Calam Lynch been in? You might know him from Sweetpea, Bridgerton, Miss Austen and What It Feels Like for a Girl.

Will Attenborough plays Joss

Will Attenborough plays Joss. U

Who is Joss? Joss, who develops a friendship with Nancy, is based on several real-life people.

"It was originally going to be [writer] Evelyn Waugh, then writer Sarah Williams thought it'd be interesting to make him Jewish, but not very openly," he said (via The Mirror). "He's also gay, but that's never really talked about in the show."

What else has Will Attenborough been in? His CV includes Our Girl and Home Fires.

Outrageous will air on U&DRAMA and U from Thursday 19th June.

Add Outrageous to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.