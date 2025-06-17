Carter – who is also the daughter of Downton Abbey's Jim Carter – plays Vivie, a no-nonsense graduate who has grown up away from her mother, Kitty (Staunton) and is completely unaware of her true profession.

Meanwhile, the eponymous Mrs Warren desperately tries to hide that her true source of wealth comes from owning and running a chain of brothels across Europe.

Written in 1893, Mrs Warren's Profession has been lauded for its very modern commentary on sex work and how it's seen by society, a view echoed by Carter herself.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Outrageous actress called it a "hard" play.

She said: "We didn't realise it would be this hard when we started it. My mum was even saying this is one of the hardest jobs she's ever done, and you know she's worked for 50 bloody years!"

Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter. Dave Benett/Getty Images

She continued: "The arguments are so flawed and personal and they're not right or wrong. Shaw doesn't try to answer any questions, he leaves the audiences with questions, and he leaves us wanting to wanting more. He leaves us with these two women who just cannot make this work

"And it's a demanding play because I have to pretend that my mother really is saying those horrible things to me, and it's hard to hear."

In preparation for the show, Carter revealed she had "secret rehearsals" with Staunton, adding: "I think we wanted to get the first time acting with each other done in our own space without lots of people watching. So we were meeting and talking it through and going through our big scenes – I always need to know all of my lines before say one because it means you're free to play, and she's the same."

With this approach, she said they were both able to be collaborative behind the scenes and work through the hardest conversations together.

She confirmed: "I honestly think that we're both making each other better actors. Well, I can't speak for her but I definitely feel she's making me a better actor."

Mrs Warren’s Profession. Credit: Johan Persson

Carter went on to talk about what a joy it's been for both of them to work together for the first time.

"I love my mum, we get on really, really well and I keep pinching myself that I get to see her every day. That's just great.

"Sometimes it feels like we're just two actors. But then I catch myself going 'No, but you're my mum.' It's a sort of strange parallel universe."

Ultimately, Carter said she would work with her mum again on stage in a heartbeat, admitting: "I'm so proud of us for doing something difficult together."

However, when asked if her father would follow suit, she laughed: "We would never get my dad back on stage! He's very happy to come and watch and be the proud supporter."

She didn't, however, rule out an on-screen collaboration – more to come in future we're sure.

Check out our review of Mrs Warren's Profession.

When and where can I see Mrs Warren's Profession?

Mrs Warren's Profession is on stage at the Garrick Theatre until 16th August.

Tickets are currently available from £25 for shows every Monday to Saturday.

