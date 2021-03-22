Davina McCall pulls out of Changing Rooms reboot

Channel 4’s Changing Rooms reboot just lost its presenter as Davina McCall has been forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

The project was officially announced last October, with McCall taking the reins from original presenter Carol Smillie and interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returning to oversee the renovations.

However, filming has been impacted by the coronavirus restrictions currently being enforced across England, originally due to commence last November until a nationwide lockdown was put in place.

These delays have forced McCall to part ways with the production as she juggles a schedule that also includes ITV’s The Masked Singer, its upcoming spin-off The Masked Dancer and Long Lost Family.

Changing Rooms is a property renovation show which first aired on the BBC in 1996 and soon became a major hit for the broadcaster, with a total of 165 episodes produced up until 2004.

The original series saw couples team up with friends or neighbours and decorate rooms in each other’s houses, with results ranging from stylish to garish – the latter of which providing some unforgettable reactions.

News of a revival was greeted with excitement by fans, but it remains to be seen when they can expect to see the show on Channel 4, as it will now need to secure a new co-host to work alongside Llewelyn-Bowen.

England’s lockdown measures are expected to start easing in April, so it’s possible that filming could commence in early summer, but there is no confirmed date at the time of writing.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for more comment regarding who will present the show.

