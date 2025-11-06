Celebrity Race Across the World is returning for a third series on BBC One, as a new group of celebrities take on an epic adventure like no other.

Comprised of Anita Rani and her dad Bal, Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie, partners, Tyler West and Molly Rainford and Roman Kemp and his sister, Harleymoon, they will be leaving all their luxuries behind for the unknown.

The BBC has teased that the famous faces and their loved ones will race through one of the most diverse and visually stunning routes yet.

So, just where are they travelling? Read on to find out the route in Celebrity Race Across the World.

What is the Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 route?

Roman and Harleymoon Kemp. BBC/StudioLambert/Carlos Montero

The celebrities start their adventure in Isla Mujeres, in the most easterly point of Mexico.

From there, they must travel 5,900km to reach the finish line in Península de La Guajira in Colombia, also known as the gateway to South America.

To get Colombia, the teams will have to pass through five checkpoints throughout South America. Only when they reach one will they learn where the next will be.

Series producer Phil Lewis said of choosing the route: "We've got our regular series and we've got the celebrity series, and we're always looking for a route that will take somewhere around 32 days.

"So a journey that will take that length of time, as well as something that will take in different landscapes, different cultures, that will really get us to go on a physical journey through mountains, through deserts to the seas, through the jungle, making sure that it is a route that has diversity, and that the series has an arc, but also that every episode has an identity."

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 6th November at 8pm.

