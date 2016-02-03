Fearne Cotton makes her return to the panel alongside long-term pal and rival team captain Holly Willoughby for the new series, and the pair will be at the mercy of viewers because the audience at home can have a say in what happens during the show via social media in the week leading up to transmission.

They’ll be joined by Holly’s TV hubby Philip Schofield and Queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle Vicky Pattison, plus a whole host of yet to be named celebrity guests who’ll take on all manner of challenges.

“I've done it loads of times. But I've never done it with Fearne and Holly” said Lemon.

“Actually I have done it with Holly but never done it with it with both Holly and Fearne at the same time, whilst people watch! Looking forward to doing Celebrity Juice live! What can go wrong?”

Everything, Keith. Everything. But that hasn’t stopped the powers that be at ITV risking it.

“Juice. Live. With Keith. That's a great idea! Right?!" Claire Zolkwer, ITVs commissioning editor for Comedy and Entertainment said.

We’ll definitely be watching – and hopefully not with our hands over our eyes.