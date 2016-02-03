Celebrity Juice to become first UK panel show to film live
Because letting Keith Lemon loose on LIVE television to celebrate Fearne's return is such a good idea...
Brace yourselves – Celebrity Juice LIVE is coming.
ITV2 is bringing Keith Lemon’s panel show back for a 15th series and to celebrate, they’re airing the first episode completely, well, you guessed it, LIVE.
Fearne Cotton makes her return to the panel alongside long-term pal and rival team captain Holly Willoughby for the new series, and the pair will be at the mercy of viewers because the audience at home can have a say in what happens during the show via social media in the week leading up to transmission.
They’ll be joined by Holly’s TV hubby Philip Schofield and Queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle Vicky Pattison, plus a whole host of yet to be named celebrity guests who’ll take on all manner of challenges.
“I've done it loads of times. But I've never done it with Fearne and Holly” said Lemon.
“Actually I have done it with Holly but never done it with it with both Holly and Fearne at the same time, whilst people watch! Looking forward to doing Celebrity Juice live! What can go wrong?”
Everything, Keith. Everything. But that hasn’t stopped the powers that be at ITV risking it.
“Juice. Live. With Keith. That's a great idea! Right?!" Claire Zolkwer, ITVs commissioning editor for Comedy and Entertainment said.
We’ll definitely be watching – and hopefully not with our hands over our eyes.