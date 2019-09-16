But will it be a brief holiday romance or a match made for life?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who stars in Celeb First Dates Hotel for Stand up to Cancer?

Duncan James, who rose to fame in Blue, will be embarking on his first ever public date as a gay man. Also featuring is TOWIE star and Celebs Go Dating alumni, Pete Wicks as well as presenter AJ Odudu. Three-time divorcee, Ulrika Jonsson, will also be braving dating again after her recent separation from advertising executive, Brian Monet.

How does Celeb First Dates for Stand Up to Cancer work?

Fred Sirieix currently manages Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin at Windows, at the London Hilton, but is best known for his work on the First Dates series and his spin-off books, First Dates: The Art of Love. This time around he will be welcoming the celebrities into a beautiful hotel in the Italian countryside and guiding them through a luxurious dating experience in which celebs are paired with members of the public.

When is Celeb First Dates Hotel for Stand Up to Cancer on TV?

We don’t have a confirmed air-date yet but stay tuned for updates.