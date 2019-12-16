Beginning on Monday 16th December 2019, the week-long celebrity special features a range of different seasonally-inspired meals, from classic Christmas dinner to a Caribbean extravaganza.

But who will be cooking them? Find out below...

Courtney Act hosts on Monday

The first of the contestants to flaunt their culinary prowess, Courtney Act starred in RuPaul's Drag Race and was the winner of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

One of the world's most high-profile drag acts, Act (AKA Shane Jenek) is also a successful pop singer and was the host of The Bi Life on E!, the UK's first-ever bisexual dating series.

Her night (airing on Monday) will feature an all-vegan array of foods, themed around the colour pink – a typically eye-catching idea from the stylish performer.

Charlotte Dawson hosts on Tuesday

Charlotte Dawson is next up, providing her guests with a three-course Northern feast to celebrate the season.

Dawson, who is most recognisable for her roles on reality TV series Ex on the Beach and Celebs on the Farm, is also the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson.

She scandalised some audience members during her stint on Ex on the Beach by having a threesome with Gaz Beadle and Olivia Walsh.

Stevo the Madman hosts on Wednesday

Internet celebrity Stevo the Madman gained notoriety for his pranksterish snapchat videos. Stevo (real name Kevin Stephens) made headlines in 2014 when a prank involving fake guns provoked a response from armed police officers.

Before assuming the identity of 'Stevo the Madman', Stephens was a professional footballer, who had played for clubs including QPR and Boreham Wood.

Bucking the usual yuletide trends, Stevo will opt for a Carribean-style Christmas dinner – his extra-spicy meal will even be accompanied by a steel drum band.

Debbie McGee hosts on Thursday

Debbie McGee is something of a show business legend, having found her fame as assistant to her husband, the late celebrity magician Paul Daniels.

She competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and is a familiar face on British TV.

Hosting Day Four of this year's festive Come Dine With Me, McGee will be pulling out all the stops: her night will be a black tie affair, complete with a butler.

Dick and Dom host on Friday

Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood, better known as Dick and Dom, the Odd Couple stars of children's series Dick & Dom in da Bungalow) host the final night of festive dining.

In an tribute to the show that made their name, the couple are staging the dinner in a bungalow. They will be serving up festival-themed food – including a not-so-appetising "Christmas dinner kebab".

Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me will air every night on E4 at 7:30pm Monday 16th to Thursday 19th and at 8pm on Friday 20th December