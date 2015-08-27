Country: UK

Famous, why?: For being one third/fourth of 90s/00s pop princesses Atomic Kitten and making us Whole Again

Bio: Liverpudlian Natasha had her heart set on stardom from an early age. Her big break came in 1999, aged 17, when she was drafted in to replace Heidi Range in girl group Atomic Kitten, joining existing members Kerry Katona and Liz McClarnon.

The redhead quickly established herself as the trio's high note belter, and remained so after Katona's departure and Jenny Frost's addition to the line-up in 2001, just before hit single Whole Again's international success secured the band's future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1V0xQkk9kbc

Hamilton went on to tour the globe with the Kittens, whose covers of Eternal Flame and The Tide Is High were massive hits with teen audiences, while regular appearances on the front of Smash Hits and Top of The Pops magazines made her a household name.

The pop bubble eventually burst, though, as Hamilton struggled to balance the pop star lifestyle with motherhood following the birth of her son in 2002 and the band ultimately decided to split, rather than attempt to replace her.

She made a brief reappearance on BBC1's Just the Two of Us in 2006. The show paired celebrities with recording artists and set them a duet-singing showdown challenge. Hamilton was matched with Mark Moraghan, Holby City's Doctor Owen Davies, and the duo came second.

But it wasn't until 2012, when ITV2 came calling to organise an Atomic Kitten reunion, that Hamilton really stepped into the spotlight again. She teamed up with Katona and McClarnon, touring the UK and Ireland with 5ive, B*Witched, Honeyz, A1 and Liberty X.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12B6aKGLSPc

The band was due to embark on a tour this year, but it was cancelled in May 2015.

Hamilton's no stranger to Reality TV, having appeared on ITV2's Big Reunion and ITVBe’s Seven Days With... which followed her and partner Ritchie Neville’s day-to-day lives for a week.

She's not the first Kitten to head for the CBB house either: bandmate Kerry Katona was 2011's CBB runner up. Can Natasha go one better and bring home the crown?