"When you get in the company of another black man, don't say the word 'n***o', " warned Alexander, before Ken went on to explain that "n***o is Spanish for black".

I think you're right, but you're not Spanish," replied Alexander. "In case you didn't know, don't use n***o, just use black."

But the 71-year-old's conversation with the soul singer wasn't the only moment to cause controversy after he upset the likes of Patsy Kensit and Nadia Sawalha with further comments about female contestants' bathroom habits.

"I do realise the bathroom is the best place to look at women's a***s" observed Ken, later justifying his comments to Big Brother: "[I said it] to deliberately stir the crap up because they take too long in there when they use the bathroom."

Ken was eventually called to the diary room where he was handed a formal warning for the "wholly unacceptable and offensive" language he used with Alexander and others, before being informed by Big Brother that a recurrence of his behaviour would result in his removal from the house.

Ken is facing Alexander and Chloe Goodman in the public vote ahead of next Tuesday's live eviction.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5