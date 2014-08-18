Famous, why? For being one fourth of double-denim wearing, chart-topping girl band B*Witched.

Alongside her twin sister Keavy (they also happen to be Boyzone's Shane Lynch's younger sisters), Sinead O'Carroll and Lindsay Armaou, Edele topped the charts in 90s girl band B*Witched.

The Irish songstresses got the nation singing their catchy tunes, achieving four number ones and eight top 20 singles in the four years they were together.

The girl's success soon turned sour though and in 2002 they hung up their denim jackets for good after tensions in the group hit and all time high and Edele fell out spectacularly with Sinead.

The outspoken singer songwriter returned to the spotlight in 2012, when B*Witched reformed for TV show The Big Reunion, airing all their gripes and grievances on the ITV2 show. It must have helped a bit, as the band now get together every now and again to perform their retro hits. Fingers crossed we're privy to a tune or two during Edele's time in the house.

All together now: Some people say I look like my dad...

Then...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvjLgjtJKsc

Now...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WQJWyRIUS0