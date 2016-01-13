CBBC is making a kids version of Dragons' Den
Pocket Money Pitch will see youngsters stake their claim for a year's worth of cash
Dragons' Den is a terrifying enough arena for accomplished entrepreneurs of the business world, imagine going into that fierce setup as a nervous 8-14 year-old. That's the premise of Pocket Money Pitch, CBBC's new show for budding innovators.
Pocket Money Pitch, which will begin showing in February, gives precocious youngsters the chance to pitch their new business idea to industry experts including the likes of successful Dragons' Den contestant, Levi Roots.
The contestants that impress with their ideas will gain a year's worth of pocket money and help from the industry expert to help make their invention a reality.
BBC Breakfast's business correspondent, Steph McGovern, will present the show and sees great potential in the contestants. "Kids have some of the best ideas – bringing new eyes to old problems. The potential of the young people in this country is unlimited and this new show will encourage them to believe in themselves and have a go at taking on the business world," she said.