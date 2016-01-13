Dragons' Den is a terrifying enough arena for accomplished entrepreneurs of the business world, imagine going into that fierce setup as a nervous 8-14 year-old. That's the premise of Pocket Money Pitch, CBBC's new show for budding innovators.

Advertisement

Pocket Money Pitch, which will begin showing in February, gives precocious youngsters the chance to pitch their new business idea to industry experts including the likes of successful Dragons' Den contestant, Levi Roots.