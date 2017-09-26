"Yes! I mean, we’re in discussions," Cat told RadioTimes.com. "We don’t really have the date. All we know is that all of us want to do it. So, in some shape or form, the stars will all align. There’ll be a blue moon and an eclipse. We’ll all stand on one foot, and we’ll all get together."

So will there be a return of our favourite sketches?

"I think all of those will definitely be in," she confirmed. "I think Chums, Cat the Dog and Wonkey Donkey will definitely be in. I’m thinking Challenge Ant probably will be, as well."

More like this

YES! We're so excited we could do a PokéRap.

Now that the audience are 20 years older, Cat is also hoping that there will be some grown-up pyjama parties going on around the UK to celebrate the anniversary special.

"What I really hope is that if we do manage to do it and pull it together, I’m really hoping that people have SM:TV parties, and all get together in their pyjamas, and sit and have Bloody Marys and mimosas and full English breakfasts and sit there in their pyjamas and have one huge massive SM:TV pyjama party.

"Wouldn’t that be brilliant, don’t you think? As long as you can get Spider-Man pyjamas in a big size now."

We're pretty sure you can.

Cat, who has hosted So You Think You Can Dance in the US for 10 years, also reflected on hosting the kids' TV show with Ant and Dec, saying that it was only now she could look back and appreciate what a special era it was.

"Through the passage of time, you suddenly appreciate what you had, and how it was, and how much fun it was," she said. "It was a crazy moment in our lives. We were all kids, and we were going out and doing crazy things, and heartbreak, and all different things. We’d all just go through it together. Buying our first house...massive, massive life moments. Whatever it was. Those are friendships that will stay with you forever. And I’m not just talking about me and the lads; it’s like a whole group of us from hair and makeup, to floor managers, to lighting, to sound. We’re all like a team."

Advertisement

Cat Deeley's new show Sing: Ultimate A Cappella airs on Friday 6th October at 9pm on Sky 1 and NOW TV