“We were talking to somebody about this recently,” explained Ant. “Because it's 20 years since the launch of SM:TV next year. So we were saying whether there was an appetite to do an anniversary special or something, and we kind of got carried away with the idea.”

Dec added: “We've kind of floated it around a few people, getting a straw poll and so far we've had some positive responses. So that’s good to know.”

Now, Cat has said she’s up for recreating the “magic” of the Saturday morning show which she hosted alongside the pair from 1998 to 2002. Yes!

She said that although she hadn’t been “cordially invited”, she had already spoken to Ant and Dec about reuniting for a one-off special.

Speaking to Press Association, Deeley said: “I think it would be a great idea. It’s been 20 years. I think it’s about time, isn’t it, for all those with a misspent youth?

“But it would be great and really fun. If we can all get back together at the same time, at the same place, let’s recreate the magic.”

We're hoping "magic" translates to more Postbag, more Wonkey Donkey and more Chums. This year-long wait is going to be more frustrating than Dec and Cat being constantly interrupted in the flat.