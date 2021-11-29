Cash in the Attic reboot comes to Channel 5 with new host Chris Kamara

Channel 5 has announced that popular auction series Cash in the Attic will return to our screens in 2022, after almost a decade off the air.

A “renewed, refreshed and rebooted” version of the format will see former host Jules Hudson return to front the show, this time alongside new presenter Chris Kamara.

An initial run of 40 episodes has been commissioned, and the channel says it hopes the series will appeal to “both fans of the original show and a new generation of antique-hunters, online auction bidders and fans of vintage”.

As before, the hosts and a handful of antique experts will help people to uncover hidden gems in their homes before taking them to auction with the hopes of landing a major windfall.

Speaking of his return, Hudson said: “I’m really excited and very proud to be returning to host Cash in the Attic, and I can’t wait to get back into attics and auction rooms across the country, helping our viewers raise some welcome extra funds to make their dreams come true.

“The series was a firm favourite first time around, and I’m sure its return will be welcomed once again, nearly a decade after it left our screens.”

New addition Kamara added: “It’s great to be joining Jules to host this series, I’m looking forward to helping people turn their old stuff into some unbelievable cash.”

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer Claire Collinson-Jones said that since the show left the air in 2012 there had been “an explosion of interest in collectibles, antiques and online auctions”, claiming that it was “a reboot that couldn’t be more timely”.

Cash in the Attic originally ran on BBC One from 2002 until 2012, airing 586 episodes across 18 seasons in that time, with an array of hosts including Hudson, Angela Rippon, Jennie Bond, Gloria Hunniford, Lorne Spicer, Ben Fogle, Chris Hollins, Aled Jones, Alistair Appleton, and Angus Purden.