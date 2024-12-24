As ever, BBC Two will be airing the service over the festive period, with an invited congregation of college members and guests performing classic carols we all know and love.

Read on for everything you need to know about Carols from King's 2024 and when you can tune in.

When is Carols from King's 2024 on TV?

Interior of Kings College Chapel, Cambridge. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Carols from King's returns once more on BBC Two and iPlayer on Tuesday 24th December at 6pm.

The festive special will broadcast once again on Christmas Day at 8am.

Who is performing at Carols from King's 2024?

Led by the Dean, the Reverend Dr Stephen Cherry, the service begins with a solo chorister who sings the first verse of Once in Royal David's City.

The world-renowned choir will then sing carols old and new, including the likes of O Holy Night, Nativity Carol, Nowell, Nowell, Nowell and Ave Maris Stella.

The choir will then lead the congregation in popular carols, including O Come All Ye Faithful, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The story of the nativity will be read by members of King's College in the words of King James Bible and in poems by Christina Rossetti, Edwin Muir and G K Chesterton.

Carols from King's airs on BBC Two and iPlayer at 6pm on Tuesday 24th December.

