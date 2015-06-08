It’s not exactly under lock and key now either. “I actually gave it to my niece to take into school for a show and tell, and she never gave it back,” she frowned when asked where it’s kept now. “It’s probably still in her bedroom.”

It doesn’t look like Flack’s journey with Strictly is quite over yet. Although she’s been confirmed as a host on this year’s X Factor series on ITV - alongside Olly Murs - schedules are considered to find a way for her to don her dancing shoes for the winner’s dance back on the BBC.

“I think I am doing it,” she told RadioTimes.com in Mallorca this week, where she’s juggling yet another commitment in the form of reality show Love Island. “Everyone’s working on it so I can!” she added, admitting filming abroad for Judges' Houses could cause a hiccup.

Of whether her boss Simon Cowell would be OK about a return, given it’s likely to mean Flack will appear on both channels at the same time (one or both would be pre-recorded, naturally.), she said:

“Of course he is. He has to be! No, he’s fine with it,” she added with a smile. “He really enjoyed Strictly, and he was really pleased for me. He’ll be fine.”

