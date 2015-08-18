"I can do a bit of mum dancing, but I don't know my left from my right!" Kirkwood said, admitting: "I've only ever done Scottish dancing!"

"It feels really exciting. It doesn't feel real yet," she added, before presenting a weather bulletin.

Kirkwood joins a host of other celebrities including Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September, where they’ll be partnered up with one of this year’s pro dancers to learn some fancy footwork.

53-year-old Kirkwood, who is a staple on BBC Breakfast, is incredibly popular with viewers and could see herself following in the footsteps of former Breakfast host Susanna Reid who was a runner up when she competed in the show's 11th series.

This will be Kirkwood's first foray into reality TV, though she's far from the first member of the news team to don Strictly's sparkly spandex. As well as Reid and Turnball, Natasha Kaplinsky, Fiona Phillips, Kate Garraway, Chris Hollins and Richard Arnold have all taken to the dance floor before her.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the Autumn

