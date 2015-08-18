Carol Kirkwood will take to the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing 2015
The BBC Breakfast weather reporter joins Radio broadcaster Jeremy Vine, TV chef Ainsley Harriott, soap star Georgia May Foote, EastEnder Kellie Bright and Proms presenter Katie Derham
Strictly Come Dancing has found itself another celebrity contestant. Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has been confirmed as the sixth star taking part in the sparkly show's 13th series.
The news was announced on this morning's BBC Breakfast by Bill Turnball, who took part in the show's third series and donned a top hat and tails for the occasion outside the BBC studio in Salford.
"I can do a bit of mum dancing, but I don't know my left from my right!" Kirkwood said, admitting: "I've only ever done Scottish dancing!"
"It feels really exciting. It doesn't feel real yet," she added, before presenting a weather bulletin.
Kirkwood joins a host of other celebrities including Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September, where they’ll be partnered up with one of this year’s pro dancers to learn some fancy footwork.
53-year-old Kirkwood, who is a staple on BBC Breakfast, is incredibly popular with viewers and could see herself following in the footsteps of former Breakfast host Susanna Reid who was a runner up when she competed in the show's 11th series.
This will be Kirkwood's first foray into reality TV, though she's far from the first member of the news team to don Strictly's sparkly spandex. As well as Reid and Turnball, Natasha Kaplinsky, Fiona Phillips, Kate Garraway, Chris Hollins and Richard Arnold have all taken to the dance floor before her.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the Autumn
