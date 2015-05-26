It’s safe to say he made quite the splash, breaking the 50-metre hoverboard flight World Record (no, we didn't know there was even one to break either) in superb style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bfa9HrieUyQ

How did he do it, though? Well, it’s all in the design: downward-facing propellers attached to the board seem to have done the trick, allowing him to float effortlessly across the water.

More like this

Just look at him go.

Duru claims that the machine can be used anywhere and can reach "scary heights" which he is keen on potentially exploring in the near future.

Advertisement

We're not sure we're ready for this, but chances are our grandkids are going to love making the daily commute on one of these.