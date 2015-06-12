The job will involve advancing "research in the role of play in education, development, and learning especially in early childhood", and will be funded by a £2.5 million grant from the Lego Foundation.

The full title will be the Lego Professorship of Play in Education, Development, and Learning. Professor of Play Time has a better ring to it...

Unfortunately, if you want the job you'll have to prove that you're more than a mean brick builder. The post is "open to all those whose work falls within the general field of the title of the office" according to a university report – which in plain English means that creating your very own Doctor Who Lego video game probably won't cut it.

That said, we really think this dad who made a Jurassic Park Lego movie with his 8-year-old daughter deserves a shot.