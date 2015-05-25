She beat the current US record of 44.9 seconds, which was held by a canine competitor called Anastasia. An official Guinness World Record rep was on standby to decide whether the whole thing was official or not – this is serious stuff, after all – and Cally was presented with a giant metal belt when her new record was confirmed. That will make her the talk of the local park, won't it?

Cally failed to break the record in her original audition but the judges gave her a second chance. She's been in training ever since. Owner Mitch kept her on a diet of chicken and rice while she practised on the beach and in the park.

And it seems Cally has caught the attention of her US-based rival. Evidently delighted by the record Simon Cowell revealed that – if Cally makes the final – Anastasia's daughter will wag her tail over to the UK to challenge her in a balloon-popping competition. It's like Rocky all over again, isn't it?

Check out Cally in action in her first audition:

