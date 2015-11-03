While George continues to impress the judges in the 13th season of Strictly Come Dancing, her co-stars will all be competing against each other in a Strictly special for Children in Need next week. And training has already kicked off.

McGann, aka Dr Turner, has been tweeting about his first day with fan favourite pro dancer Joanne Clifton, while Clifton, who hasn't been paired with a celebrity this season, is clearly enjoying spending time with her new partner, sharing this snap yesterday.

McGann was quick to challenge his new dance partner and it's clear she'll be putting him through his paces to try to claim that Pudsey Glitterball Trophy.

More like this

"Get warmed up Coz you'll be doing three pirouettes into the splits today," Clifton replies, before McGann jokes that he has an ambulance on standby. Presumably to take him staight back to Nonnatus House.

Advertisement

Children in Need is on Friday 13th November from 7:30pm on BBC1