She set up her new account to coincide with the magazine's release, and four hours and three minutes later she had become the fastest person to gain a million followers, a record formerly held by US President Barack Obama.

We were given this life because you were strong enough to live it! I couldn't be prouder!!! Caitlyn, You are beautiful!!! ? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 1, 2015 at 9:46am PDT

Her daughter Kendall also tweeted her support after the magazine shoot by photographer Annie Leibovitz went viral.

Bruce Jenner first spoke about being transgender in a television interview in April, telling Diane Sawyer, “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman."

But yesterday she introduced Caitlyn for the first time, quickly became a worldwide Twitter trend overnight. At the time of writing, she has 1.88 million followers, with many celebrities tweeting their delight at the cover, a closely guarded secret by US magazine Vanity Fair.

Even Barack Obama, who previously held the Guinness World Record now broken by Caitlyn, tweeted his support.

The magazine article details how Jenner had started to make the transition in the 1980s, wearing pantyhose and a bra beneath a suit after winning gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

After the marriage to the Kardashians' mother Kris ended, the reality star once again began the work towards becoming Caitlyn.