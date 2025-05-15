Building the Band, featuring late Liam Payne, confirms Netflix release window
The series brings a Love Is Blind-inspired twist to the competition show format.
Netflix has announced that its reality series Building the Band – which features the late Liam Payne as a guest judge – will be released on the streamer this summer.
The competition show will attempt to form a major new music group, with one vital caveat: in a twist inspired by Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind, none of the band members will see each other before the group is put together.
Instead, they will be tested on "musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit", according to the streamer.
The show will then culminate with three live shows that were filmed at Aviva Studios in Manchester last August.
Building the Band will be presented by AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame, while the judges – who also serve as mentors – are Payne, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.
A summer release date was confirmed by chief content officer Bela Bajaria at a presentation this week, with Bajaria saying (per Deadline) that "people will be obsessed" with the series.
Meanwhile, when it was previously announced last summer, executive producer Cat Lawson described the show as "a brave and bold undertaking for all involved".
She added: "With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates?
"With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!"
Speaking at the Next on Netflix event earlier in the year, the streamer's head of unscripted Brandon Riegg said that Netflix had been in touch with Payne’s family about its plans for the show.
Payne tragically died at the age of 31 in October last year after he fell from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
An outpouring of grief and huge number of tributes came in for the former One Direction star after the news broke, with a statement from his former bandmates reading: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing... The memories we shared will be treasured forever."
Building the Band will be released on Netflix this summer. . Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
