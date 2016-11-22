Bruce Springsteen to be cast away on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs
The Boss is to be a guest on the classic show this Christmas
Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is to become a highly-prized addition to the Desert Island Discs pantheon.
The star, whose hits include Born to Run and Born in the USA, will be interviewed by Kirsty Young on the Radio 4 show on 18th December, choosing – as is traditional – his eight favourite records plus a luxury item and a book that is not The Bible or a work by Shakespeare.
He has already chosen his tracks – which are being kept a secret – but he says of them: “This is the music that electrified me – they galvanised me into changing my life in some way.”
There will be an extended version of the interview available to listen to and download following the Sunday broadcast.
The two other cast aways over the festive period are choirmaster Gareth Malone and designer Sir Kenneth Grange.
More like this
Malone’s show will air on Christmas Day and sees him reveal what he'll be singing at home this Christmas. Sir Kenneth’s show will air on New Year’s Day.